WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry On When He Knew Jade Cargill Had It

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has commented on the success of current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill, and explained when he knew she had potential to be a major star in wrestling. Before making a name for herself in AEW and becoming the longest reigning TBS Champion, Cargill had a tryout with WWE in 2019. This was organized through Henry after he learned about her career as a basketball player, and speaking with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," the "World's Strongest Man" explained when he discovered Cargill was interested in becoming a professional wrestler, as well as what she said to Henry that made him believe she wanted to take wrestling seriously.

Advertisement

"I was like you know no disrespect to you, your pictures are great but there's a lot of pretty girls, she said, "I'm different" and that's my gimmick. I say I'm different, so when she hit me with that I was like "oh you're different." I said, I tell you what, why don't you go and see Rip Rogers ... Rip called me and said Mark, I don't know where in the hell you got this one but I bent her over and hit her across her back as hard as you could hit a human and she told me, "that's all you got old man" ... I was like let's go, I knew she had it."

Cargill will fight alongside her partner Bianca Belair to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Clash at the Castle in a triple threat match against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, as well as Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.