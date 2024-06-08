Triple Threat Match For WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Announced For Clash At The Castle

Sometimes, if you want something, you just have to force your way into it. That's exactly what The Unholy Union has done to wiggle their way into a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship opportunity at Clash at the Castle after assaulting the current champs, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, for the second consecutive show. After interrupting a match between the champions and Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on "WWE Raw," Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre waited until Belair and Cargill disposed of Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae tonight on "SmackDown" before attacking them alongside Baszler and Stark, setting up a Triple Threat match in Dawn's and Fyre's home country of Scotland next weekend.

Advertisement

On "Raw," Dawn and Fyre explicitly mentioned Clash at the Castle on their way out of the building following that attack, seemingly putting a bug in the ears of the powers that be to potentially get them involved. And now, following the post-match assault on "SmackDown," Belair and Cargill emerged from GM Nick Aldis' office to announce to Byron Saxton that the three-way match was made official and now, technically, the odds get stacked against the champions.

It is worth remembering that The Unholy Union held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships before losing to Baszler and Ronda Rousey to unify those titles with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships back in June. That technically pits more than one set of former champions against the incumbents, though Stark has never been part of a championship tandem in WWE.

Advertisement