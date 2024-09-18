WWE Hall Of Famer Kane Recalls The First Time He Saw The Undertaker

Before Glenn Jacobs became one of the most iconic WWE characters in company history as Kane, throughout the mid 1990s he had wrestled for several promotions such as Smokey Mountain Wrestling and the Catch Wrestling Association before eventually landing a tryout with WWE. Kane is often remembered for his demonic presence, but also his relationship with his onscreen brother, The Undertaker who he not only teamed with but also fought against for the most part of his career. Speaking on "Six Feet Under," Kane recalled the first time he met "The Phenom" and shared his experience seeing him backstage for the first time.

"The first time I ever saw you [The Undertaker] in person was someplace like Glen Falls, New York or something like that at TV taping and it was wild man," Jacobs said. "I always been an Undertaker fan. Ever since his debut, I was like that's the greatest wrestling character of all time right. So yeah I come in for a tryout and I didn't know Mark and he's walking on the hallway but he's already in his Undertaker stuff, that was a little freaky actually, it was. He was doing the white face and all the stuff and I'm just going, oh man wow does he really look like that?"

Throughout 2001, Kane and The Undertaker were able to capture the WWE World Tag Team Championships on three occasions as The Brothers Of Destruction. Following that year, both men would never win the titles again together and went on to feud over the World Heavyweight Championship three times in 2010.

