The Undertaker Explains Why WWE Tag Team With Kane Was 'Too Awesome'

WWE legend The Undertaker has opened up about teaming with Kane and why their run as a team didn't last very long.

The Brothers of Destruction was one of the most menacing tag teams in pro wrestling history, and The Undertaker, on his "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" podcast, discussed the origins of the team and why it ended.

"After a while it just becomes ... it's just natural. We had run for that part of our — we had battled each other, we had had our WrestleMania match, we had had the Inferno match," recalled "The Phenom." "We had pretty much gone through the one-on-one and moved on and then it just kind of become like a natural, like, 'Can you imagine these two together?' And we were in that, just, kind of in that situation where it happened and we got put together and it was just as good. I mean, that's the thing, it was awesome but it was too awesome."

The WWE legend believes what made the Brothers of Destruction great was the reason why they couldn't last a long time as a pairing.

"Who matches up to two guys, two giants, one throws lightning and the other one throws fire. I mean, like, how do you match anybody up against that? You don't. That was the thing that made it so cool and so ominous and dominant was also the reason why it didn't last any longer than it did because they just couldn't book anybody with us," said The Undertaker.

The duo were together between 2000 and 2001 and later reunited sporadically, with their last match coming at Crown Jewel 2018.