WWE's Sami Zayn Reflects On Facing The Briscoes In ROH

Before WWE fans cheered him on as Sami Zayn, Ring of Honor fans knew Rami Sebei as El Generico, one of the company's most beloved babyfaces. Along the way, he became linked to his real-life best friend Kevin Steen (now Kevin Owens), as they had one of the most violent blood feuds in company history and a successful run as a tag team, capturing the ROH Tag Team Championships. During their run as a tag team, one duo pushed Steen and Generico to their limits more than any other: The Briscoes.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Zayn reposted a highlight package of the most critically acclaimed match he and Owens had with Mark and Jay Briscoe in ROH, their Ladder War from the 2007 Man Up event, which recently celebrated its 17th anniversary. Zayn took the time to express how much the feud with The Briscoes meant to both himself and Owens.

"The Briscoes are the best tag team of the past 25 years, and on a short list for best of all time. At least a dozen top wrestlers today will tell you the best/toughest tag matches of their careers were with Dem Boys. I wouldn't be here without them. I miss you Jay. Love you Mark."

AEW fans can still see Mark performing most weeks on TV, where he currently reigns as the ROH World Champion. Unfortunately, Jay's career was tragically cut short in January 2023 as he was killed in a car accident at the age of 38. As a result, Zayn and Owens dedicated their WrestleMania 39 main event victory over The Usos to Jay.