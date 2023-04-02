Kevin Owens Calls The Usos 'Under-Appreciated,' Hopes He And Sami Zayn Made Jay Briscoe Proud

Following their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship victory over the Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn brought their newly-won titles to the post-show press conference to speak to the assembled wrestling media. During the conference, Owens took the time to shout out some of the people who helped himself and Zayn, who have been associated with one another for the entirety of their 20-year careers, get to where they are today, including the independent promotion Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG) and its longtime promoter, Super Dragon. But even after all the talking was done, Owens couldn't leave without giving two other prominent tag teams their laurels.

"Before I go, two things," Owens said. "The Usos, even though everybody loves them, everybody appreciates them, they're under-appreciated. They're the best. Unbelievable. I don't have enough good words for them. And also, I said PWG helped us get here, Super Dragon helped us get here. There's two other guys that really helped us get here. Their names are Mark and Jay Briscoe. We lost Jay recently. I really hope we made him proud tonight."

The Briscoes, who won the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships a staggering 13 times, were Zayn and Owens' first major opponents in ROH after their arrival in 2007. Jay Briscoe died in a tragic car accident back in January. He was 38 years old. His brother Mark has been recently featured on Tony Khan's "ROH on HonorClub" show and also wrestled this weekend, challenging Samoa Joe in a losing effort for the ROH Television Championship at Supercard of Honor on Friday, match he dedicated to Jay. The Usos, meanwhile, remain the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history, with their historic run culminating tonight after 622 days.