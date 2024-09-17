Report: Megan Thee Stallion Was In Talks With AEW Star Before Deal With WWE SmackDown

She's a Grammy Award-winning musician who's sold millions of albums and singles all over the world, and now fans of "WWE SmackDown" can hear Megan Thee Stallion's new single "Neva Play" every Friday night, as it was chosen to be the official theme song for WWE's blue brand now that it is back on the USA Network. However, the song that features Korean popstar RM of BTS fame has reportedly thrown a spanner in the works when it comes to an agreement Stallion reportedly had with one of All Elite Wrestling's top stars.

According to PWInsider, there had been "expectations" of Stallion partnering up with AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. PWI claims the two women first met each other while attending the annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Japan and became friends after finding out that they were both fans of one another, leading to a meeting between their two respective managers about potentially working together in some capacity. Conversations had reportedly taken place as early as 2021, but now that Mone is in AEW, she had actually hoped to get Megan in the ring, or at least make an appearance for the company, even going as far as to publicly mention the idea in the lead-up to All In London on August 25.

Since then, "Neva Play" has been made official theme song of "SmackDown," which reportedly caught Mone and her inner circle by surprise. While WWE striking up a deal to have Stallion's song on their weekly programming every week, it doesn't necessarily mean that she and Mone can't go through with what they had agreed upon. However, as the outlet notes, "obviously, the WWE deal didn't help."

