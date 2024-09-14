WWE SmackDown Gets New Intro, Megan Thee Stallion Theme Song To Kick Off USA Return

"WWE SmackDown" has moved to The USA Network after nearly five years on Fox, and a new network means aesthetic changes like a new logo and new theme song. It had been previously reported that the Def Jam theme that had led its intro would be replaced, but the intro song got what will likely be considered a massive upgrade from Megan Thee Stallion and RM of KPop superstar group, BTS. "Neva Play" was released last Friday on streaming platforms along with the music video, which had already amassed over 11.3 million views before "SmackDown" began.

"SmackDown" also got a new intro video that features an array of superstars like tag team champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, and Roman Reigns. The show kicked off with WWE COO, Paul Levesque, welcoming the show to the USA Network in its 25th year.