Jonathan Coachman Doesn't Hold Back On Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon

Wrestling fans can't wait to bust out the popcorn for Netflix's upcoming "Mr. McMahon" series, which many hope will shed more light on the eccentricities, both good and bad, of WWE's ex-chairman. In a rare move for the normally private McMahon, he allowed himself to be extensively interviewed for the series. However, much of the material seems to have been gathered before the sex trafficking allegations brought against McMahon this past January. Former WWE on-screen personality and occasional wrestler Jonathan Coachman pulled no punches with his opinions on his former boss during a recent appearance on the "Gabby AF" podcast.

"I've never commented on the allegations, but I think they're disgusting," Coachman said. "I think they come from somewhere. And also, if you've never been around Vince, not only is he intimidating... you probably have more than a few friends that on a Saturday afternoon, or on a Sunday afternoon, you say, 'Hey, the football game's on, you wanna come over and watch it?' Vince doesn't have one of those people in his life. Not one. Doesn't have a friend that's [like], 'Hey, you wanna go have a drink?'"

"The Coach" then offered a fairly harsh theory about McMahon's social life, suggesting the occasions he's seen leaving restaurants with people like John Cena, it's usually because they want something from him, not because they genuinely want to spend time with him.

"That to me is a sad existence," Coachman continued. "I don't care how much money you have. What relationships did you leave behind? Vince has screwed up every single one of those."