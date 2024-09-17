WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Announces Punishment For Bronson Reed & Braun Strowman

Since their brutal Street Fight weeks ago, things have been getting more and more heated between Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed. Last week, Reed returned to "WWE Raw" and took Strowman out with his signature "Tsunami." But the dominant star took things even further this week, when he tossed an entire human being at "The Monster Among Men" during their recent match.

Unfortunately for both men, "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce didn't take kindly to the altercation, and announced the consequences both men will face on social media. "Bronson Reed has been fined a massive undisclosed amount for plucking an adult human male from the Portland audience and firing him at Braun Strowman. Both men have been fined an equal undisclosed amount for destroying walls, golf carts, production equipment, and my sanity," Pearce posted.

Bronson Reed has been fined a massive undisclosed amount for plucking an adult human male from the Portland audience and firing him at Braun Strowman. Both men have been fined an equal undisclosed amount for destroying walls, golf carts, production equipment, and my sanity. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) September 17, 2024

Considering he got the lighter sentence, Strowman gleefully commented on the post, claiming it was worth it. However, Reed wasn't too happy with the outcome, and posted several middle finger emojis, while tagging Strowman. Based on the continued online discourse, the feud is definitely far from over. Interestingly, WWE's next Premium Live Event will be Bad Blood, which is set for October 5. It is still a few weeks out, and could still add a grudge match to the lineup in a last minute move considering that it's definitely a "bad blood" scenario, but only time will tell. For now, it doesn't seem like things will be toning down anytime soon, especially since their match last night ended in a No-Contest.