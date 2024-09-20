Former WWE Star Terri Runnels Discusses Reticence To Get Into Ring

When one thinks of Terri Runnels' wrestling career, they think of her time as a manager in either WWE or WCW, under the name Alexandra York, not as a wrestler. But Runnels did step in the ring 28 times during her career, even winning the WWE Hardcore Championship for a few minutes in 2002. Unfortunately, as Runnels revealed in an appearance on "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw," her in ring experiences aren't something she looks back on fondly.

Advertisement

"I loved being in the business," Runnels said. "I loved taking bumps. I did not want to be a wrestler...I just didn't want it...I would get to TV's, and I literally would be nauseated until I found out whether I was managing that night or if I was wrestling. If I found out I was managing that night and taking a bump, woo, beautiful, awesome, wonderful, love it. If I got to TV's and I realized I had to wrestle someone, I would go up to the highest level of the arena and vomit my heelstrings up."

Runnels further revealed that she would remain nervous even after receiving assurances from then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon throughout the day that things would go okay. She also admitted that she would get sick right before appearing on camera if she had to wrestle.

Advertisement

"If you saw me walk through that freaking Titantron, you would have never thought I had just thrown up, because I was so nervous about it," Runnels said. "Not to mention that, but wrestling in a thong? It's crazy...So when it comes down to that, I love our business. Love it. It's in my blood. But I just...I should've never been put in that position, because I didn't want to do it. I just didn't want to do it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription