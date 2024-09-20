Diamond Dallas Page Calls This WWE Star The 'Most Underrated Megastar Of All Time'

Across the history of professional wrestling, many wrestlers have created their own rendition of "The Cutter," which has become one of the most iconic maneuvers in the industry, and is often used as a performer's signature or finishing move. One wrestler that revolutionized The Cutter was former WCW star "Diamond Dallas Page," whose Diamond Cutter became one of the most popular finishers of the '90s. However, in a recent interview on "Drinks with Johnny," DDP revealed that Randy Orton's RKO took The Cutter to new heights, while also claiming that "The Viper" is the most underrated megastar of all time.

Advertisement

"I love Randy Orton, and I love the fact that he took it to a different level. He did versions of the s**t that I could never do that he did. I think Randy Orton is, how do I even want to say this, the most underrated mega superstar of all time ... Randy is so proven that first of all he looks unbelievable and he's healthy as hell, and that surgery I guess really worked well for him ... I'm a huge mark for him as far as everything. From the look, the size, the talk, the work, the aggressiveness, the intensity. I mean like I say, he's the most underrated superstar of all time. I mean Randy Orton very well could be on freaking Mount Rushmore."

Current examples of stars who use different variations of The Cutter include Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and AEW International Champion Will Ospreay, who can often be seen using the "Cody Cutter" and the "Oscutter," as both are unique forms of Springboard Cutters.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Drinks with Johnny" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.