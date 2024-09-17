Dave Metlzer Assesses How WWE Wants To Position Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is back, but with Solo Sikoa leading the Bloodline and Cody Rhodes currently holding the Undisputed WWE Championship, fans would not be out of line to wonder where "The Tribal Chief" fits into the pecking order of WWE following his post-WrestleMania hiatus. According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Reigns will still be a major player heading into his tag team match alongside Rhodes at Bad Blood, and will definitely be around further.

"Roman is probably working the Saudi Arabia show, he's definitely working [Bad Blood] and he's working Survivor Series because he's already being advertised for that," Meltzer explained, noting that WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia will fall between October 5th's Bad Blood event, and Survivor Series on November 30.

"A Roman/Cody match is still a giant match. It's not a WrestleMania match," Meltzer explained. "I got the sense that they want Roman Reigns to be the Bruno [Sammartino]...You don't really put Bruno against [Bob] Backlund if Cody is the Backlund. They could team but there is money in a Cody/Roman match."

Meltzer believes the only way that Reigns and Rhodes will meet at WrestleMania is if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is unable to compete in the teased match between him and the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Reigns is firmly on Rhodes's side at present, ever since his return at WWE SummerSlam where he helped Rhodes retain the title against Sikoa, a feat which he repeated on a recent "WWE SmackDown," interfering in Rhodes's match with Solo.