Jake The Snake Roberts Expected Ultimate Warrior Fight At WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

The Ultimate Warrior was the definition of a polarizing figure in the WWE during his times in and out of the company, so much so, that those who he worked with, or those he was meant to work with, in the past were still ready to fight him upon his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. In an interview with "Rewind Recap Relive," fellow WWE legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts said he was fully prepared to get into an altercation with Warrior at the ceremony. Roberts and Warrior were set to feud back in 1991, but the storyline was obviously canceled when Warrior was fired after SummerSlam that year. Roberts previously recounted in an interview just how a conversation with Warrior went prior to their feud, with Warrior saying he "didn't give a f***" about Roberts. He called the Hall of Fame apology years later "surprising."

"I went there with all intentions of having a fight and I was looking for him at the time," Roberts said. "Then he tapped me on my back, I turned around and he started apologizing and saying how bad he felt about what he'd done and he knew that he cost me millions."

Roberts called Warrior's death at the age of 54 just days after the ceremony "sad" and awful for his children. An autopsy later revealed the former champion died of a heart attack. Despite previous legal issues between Warrior and the company, the hatchet was buried prior to his induction into the Hall of Fame. The Warrior Award is still given out at the ceremony to this day, honoring those who "embody the spirit of the Ultimate Warrior."

