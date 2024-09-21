Lita Looks Back On Working With John Cena While Paired With Edge In WWE

During one of the most memorable periods of her WWE career, Lita was paired with Edge as the two were embroiled in a heated feud with John Cena over the WWE Championship. The rivalry spanned months, with Lita playing a key role as Edge's manager and on and off-screen love interest.

Advertisement

Recently, while speaking on a panel at Northern Ireland Comic-Con with Trish Stratus, the woman she made history with by being the first women to main event "Raw" in 2004, Lita reflected on her time working with both Edge and John Cena. She shared her appreciation for the collaborative atmosphere created by two of WWE's biggest stars.

"So when I was paired with Edge, it seemed like [for] about a year we faced John Cena, and on the live events as well," Lita recalled. "And what I really loved about that is both of those guys love being collaborative. Some people really like to take the reins and just tell you what you're going to do that night. But they were really collaborative."

Lita further explained how the extended time working together allowed them to develop a near-telepathic connection in the ring.

Advertisement

"And then also, because we worked together for so long, we had what wrestlers will refer to as that 'telepathy', where all you had to do was look at that person and you'd be like, yeah, I know what you want from me, you know?" she said. "And being heels at that time was so fun because the more ridiculous, the more entertaining. And John really allowed me especially, but also Edge, we got to be so ridiculous."

A WWE Hall of Famer, Lita's legacy continues to live on through moments like these, where her role in some of WWE's most iconic storylines is celebrated.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Northern Ireland Comic-Con and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.