Jonathan Coachman Assesses Netflix's WWE-Vince McMahon Series

Jonathan Coachman has a long history with WWE, being a broadcaster for the promotion at various points in his career, which put him in proximity to former WWE Chairman and soon-to-be documentary subject Vince McMahon.

Advertisement

"I probably was around Vince more than anybody," Coachman said on the "Gabby AF" show recently. "This was a WWE-sanctioned thing with Netflix and now after are seeing it, [WWE] are not happy."

According to Coachman, Vince McMahon sat for hundreds of hours of interviews for what began as a retrospective of the elderly executive's career, only for the documentary to turn into an expose on the disgraced promoter's many heinous allegations.

"When everything happened to him with all the allegations, Netflix...shifted and this is just a hit piece. This is just one negative thing after another," Coachman said. "I'm not gonna sit here and say he doesn't deserve it...We used to say two things about Vince McMahon, 'He only has to answer to the tax man and God, and we're not sure about the tax man.'"

Advertisement

Coachman says that McMahon's kids no longer speak with him and his grandchildren were said to be taken out of school over the allegations against McMahon.

"I did things for him when I was at ESPN to allow him to get the deal with Fox," Coachman alleged, saying that McMahon called the broadcaster at 3am to help him facilitate the Fox deal. "When the script flipped, he couldn't be bothered with me. It's not even about the allegations, on a man-to-man level, I was always loyal. I always did things he asked me to do which in hindsight I wish I hadn't done...Whatever negativity is in that thing is deserved by him...He did this to himself."