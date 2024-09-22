Arn Anderson Says This WWE Hall Of Famer Was 'Bad News'

In the history of professional wrestling, few can rival Vader when it comes to physical dominance. Billed at six-foot-five-inches and 450 lbs., the big man cast an imposing shadow everywhere he went, from WWE to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Arn Anderson spent some time in the ring with Vader in WCW between 1991 and 1995, and speaking on a recent edition of "ARN," the former Four Horsemen member explained why he strongly preferred some interactions with the wrestler above others.

"I'd rather Vader have on my team than be standing across the ring from him," Anderson said. "It was no picnic, pal. He would beat the ever-loving crap out of you, and it's not like you could just out-muscle him and overwhelm him."

Anderson was discussing his two matches teaming with Vader, but the two spent more time as opponents. Their final battle, a handicap match also involving Ric Flair, took place during an episode of "WCW Clash of the Champions," with Vader overcoming both men.

"My goal, going to the ring, was just [to] live through this," Anderson said, regarding his matches against Vader. "Tomorrow, everything will feel a lot different. ... Anybody that is walking to the ring to fight Vader — if they don't tell you they're anxious, they're lying. ... Call it whatever you want — cowardice [or] common sense, whatever you want to label it as — that dude was bad news."

Vader, also known as Big Van Vader, had a career that spanned more than 25 years and made him a star across the globe. In addition to professional wrestling, Vader was a former football player and picked up the occasional Hollywood role, such as in the Disney sitcom "Boy Meets World." Vader, whose real name was Leon Allen White, died in 2018 at the age of 63.

