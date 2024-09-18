Bully Ray Likens WWE's Bronson Reed & Braun Strowman To This Blockbuster Film

The feud between Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed continues to grow in intensity every week since their brutal Street Fight. Reed initially made an explosive return by taking Strowman out during his Fatal Four-Way match, and then tossing another person at him in their match this week, which ended in a No-Contest. Bully Ray recently commented on the match during "Busted Open Radio," and recalled posting on social media that the clash felt like watching "Godzilla vs. Kong." Bully also concluded that there would simply not be a better way to praise both giants.

Advertisement

"Last night I didn't feel like I was watching two plodding big men, I felt like I was watching two monsters just absolutely destroy one another," Bully recalled. He further praised Reed taking the turnbuckle apart, and how the ring ended up falling apart, as well as throwing the fan, and the backstage brawl everything ultimately led to. "This is like modern day big men; this is like the big men from back in the day mixed with the athleticism that you can see from a Ricochet and Ospreay."

The veteran then shared his fantasy match for the two, explaining that he'd love to see a clash between the two behemoths start in the ring and spill out into places all over the arena. "Kind of like watching "Godzilla vs. Kong," where first they're fighting in the jungle and they end up fighting in the city!" Bully exclaimed.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.