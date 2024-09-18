Bryan Danielson Compares AEW & WWE World Title Wins, Names 'Oddest Similarity'

Bryan Danielson recently became the fourth man to capture a World Championship in both AEW and WWE, when he defeated Swerve Strickland during All In 2024. Recently, Danielson sat down for an interview with Justin Barrasso of "Undisputed," where he compared the two World Championships.

Advertisement

"It's interesting to see all the differences and similarities between winning the belt now in AEW to winning the belt 10 years ago at WrestleMania 30," Danielson said. "The oddest similarity, at least to me, is the neck problem." He then recalled being told in December 2013 that he'd need neck surgery right before WrestleMania 30. Danielson additionally said the pain he suffered at the time was something he used to determine how far along his surgery would be based on the strength he had left.

Danielson further noted that a day before he had to defend his newly won WWE Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere match, his arm finally gave in, and he didn't have enough strength to turn the key to unlock the door to his car. "The very next day, I did a diving headbutt off a forklift, which was me being an idiot," he admitted. Today, the AEW World Champion admits that his neck issues are similar to how they were back in 2013, and that he'll need neck surgery soon. Comparing both moments, Danielson said they were "super cool," but that his wife, Brie Garcia, wasn't allowed to be with him in the ring at WrestleMania. "This one at Wembley, I was overflowing with joy and gratitude," he noted. Danielson also revealed he had a moment planned with his son, but the four year old was too excited in the moment to sit still.

Advertisement