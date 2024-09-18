Bully Ray Says AEW Has Something Unique With This Star

Bully Ray, known for his insightful commentary on professional wrestling, frequently shares his expert analysis as a co-host on "Busted Open Radio." Recently, Bully turned his attention to one of AEW"S standout performers, discussing the unique attributes of Brian Cage. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray highlighted what sets Cage apart in the wrestling world.

"You have something unique in Brian Cage. Not many guys, if any look like Brian Cage [and] can do the things that Brian Cage does as well as Brian Cage does them. Like, if you told me I was getting Ospreay versus Cage, I can't wait to see it. 'Cause I know Cage can do the Ospreay stuff," Bully commented. However, he also noted a critical area for improvement, stating, "But Cage never was able to, you know, truly master the psychology of it." Bully then drew a comparison to enhance his point, referencing the recent physical showdown between Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed on "WWE Raw." He believes that this melee exemplified the kind of psychology that could elevate big men in wrestling.

"I just feel like in the last 10 years there was some big men that I think could have been much bigger if they used a lot of the psychology of what we saw last night between Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed. ... The WWE psychology is not the be all end all psychology. [But] it's the correct psychology for making the most amount of money," Bully explained. This commentary from Bully not only underscores Cage's physical capabilities, but also touches on the importance of in-ring psychology, a vital component for big men having success in wrestling. As AEW heads toward a new media rights deal with WBD, talents like Cage could very well be at the forefront, provided they harness both their physical and psychological abilities.

