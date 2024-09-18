Matt Hardy Discusses Plastic Bag Spot From AEW All Out 2024

AEW All Out 2024 was controversial, to say the least; from blood to syringes to asphyxiation, the event was a variety show of brutality, to the delight of some — and the chagrin of others. Former AEW and WWE star Matt Hardy, for example, is no stranger to extreme violence, but even he was split about the event. On the one hand, Hardy felt that the use of a syringe in the main event wasn't needed, but he did find himself enjoying a different moment of ultraviolence, even if he didn't think it was the smartest business move.

Advertisement

"The bag over Bryan's head, I remember very vividly when Terry Funk did that to Ric Flair," Hardy said. "It was nostalgic in many ways, and I get that it was supposed to ... show that Moxley has turned over this new leaf and he's cutting out the weak and he has to be this guy who slaughters the weak."

However, the former ECW Champion allows that such a move comes with risks.

"I don't think you'd want your kids to watch that, so if they're promoting strictly for 'the sickos' then have at it," he said. "I think it's gonna be hard to have families who are worried about what their kids are going to be watching."

AEW CEO Tony Khan has said that the company is very aware of its violent reputatio,n but the executive believes that the company and those within know which lines they can and cannot cross. AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone was more nonchalant, laughing off the "attempted murder" that occurred at AEW All Out.

Advertisement