Ricochet Vs. Will Ospreay Set For Five-Year Anniversary Episode Of AEW Dynamite

While many AEW talents are getting ready for title matches and opportunities at the company's Grand Slam special on next week's edition of "AEW Dynamite," new-signee Ricochet is gearing up to take on International Champion Will Ospreay at the five-year anniversary of "Dynamite" in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 2. Ricochet confronted Ospreay backstage after his victory over The Beast Mortos and before Ospreay's trios match alongside Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita.

Ricochet told Ospreay he had been thinking a lot about what the champion told him, to "go get his wins up," which Ricochet said he has done. He said it seems like everyone in AEW is trying to prove they're better than Ricochet, but he hasn't seen anyone calling out Ospreay like they're calling out him. Ricochet said he'd do the honors, and wished Ospreay well in his match with Fletcher against the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships next week, but said he talked to AEW President Tony Khan and got a match for the International Championship the following week.

Ospreay and Ricochet have a rich history, having competed in nine singles matches against each other previously, per Cagematch — Ospreay has won five of those matches, Ricochet four — including their famous/notorious match at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Best of the Super Juniors in 2016. Their match at "Dynamite's" anniversary show in Pittsburgh will be their first meeting since 2017.

