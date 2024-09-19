Bianca Belair Addresses Reports Of WWE Adding A Secondary Women's Title

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair has achieved almost everything in WWE since signing in 2016, winning the tag team championships alongside Jade Cargill twice, in addition to the WWE Women's Championship twice, and is a WWE Women's Triple Crown Champion.

The highly-decorated Belair recently appeared on the "Battleground" podcast, and said she is keen to see WWE add a secondary title to its women's division, like how the women of "WWE NXT" have the Women's North American Championship. Belair said that she has heard the "rumblings" about a secondary title online, which she thinks would be great.

"I think we're at a point in time where our roster is so stacked," she said. "Before you had, like, a few that were at the very, very top and they were out there every single show and having all of the matches, and now you kind of look at WrestleMania, a couple of months before, you kind of know, 'This person's going to be in 'Mania.' I think our roster is at a time now where you don't know who's going to be at 'Mania and everybody's trying to fight for a spot on the card. I feel like another title would really highlight the true talent of our division."

Belair said many women could get the opportunity to shine and highlight their talents with a secondary women's title and also mentioned that with more women coming up from "NXT," there would be more spots on the card with another title.

