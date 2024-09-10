Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill Successfully Defend WWE Women's Tag Titles On Raw

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championships against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, the Unholy Union, on the season premiere of "WWE Raw." Fyre and Dawn won their opportunity for a rematch at the tag team titles after defeating Damage CNTRL's IYO SKY and Kairi Sane in a one number contender's match last week. The Unholy Union first won the belts at Clash at the Castle in their native Scotland, defeating Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler and Cargill and Belair in a triple-threat match, but Cargill and Belair won the belts back at Bash in Berlin at the end of August.

Fyre and Belair started off the match, but all the women were quickly in the ring with the champions double-teaming the Unholy Union. Cargill delivered a big slam to both Fyre and Dawn and hit a big elbow in the corner to Fyre, but Dawn moved out of the way in the opposite corner and gained control of the match. Cargill was able to tag in Belair after she kicked out of a pin attempt, and Belair hit a double cross body, then a moonsault off the ropes to Dawn. Belair went to hit a suplex from the middle rope to Fyre, but Dawn interfered, and the Unholy Union delivered a double-team powerbomb to "The EST." Cargill saved Belair from the combo-suplex, and went for the Jaded to Dawn, but was caught with a superkick from Fyre.

The Unholy Union hit a Gory Bomb facebuster to Belair, but Cargill made the save once again. Belair and Cargill hit the DDT-assisted German suplex combination they have been using as their double-team finisher to get the victory and retain the titles.