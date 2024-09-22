Diamond Dallas Page Assesses The Rock's Impact On WWE WrestleMania 40

The Rock's return to WWE early this year set off a chain of events that led to his return to the ring, and reunions with both John Cena and The Undertaker, when he interfered in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Diamond Dallas Page recently looked back at the massive Premium Live Event, and what The Rock's inclusion added to WrestleMania, in an appearance on "Drinks With Johnny." DDP first praised Cody Rhodes for taking a chance on his career and reinventing himself in AEW to become the "top guy" in WWE. While talking about The Rock, the WCW legend noted that he ultimately elevated everyone in WWE.

"He's the biggest star in the world," he said. The veteran also claimed that he had heard that some young stars were unhappy with The Rock's return, which he criticized. "Hey, dude, The Rock's coming in? He's the biggest f**king star in the world."

Some fans were initially under the impression that The Rock would face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania but plans took a different turn. However, according to DDP, The Rock could've easily made this happen.

DDP also recalled speaking to Rhodes after WrestleMania, but explained that he didn't have a chance to talk about the event with "The American Nightmare." The veteran also claimed that he had to talk Rhodes into pushing forward with the storyline ahead of WrestleMania XL since he wasn't too happy with the angle.

"I know inside he was [like] 'Is this, is Rock really gonna come take this from me?'" said DDP.

The Hall of Famer also praised the fans for protesting on social media and credited The Rock for going the way fans wanted.

