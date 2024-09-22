Eric Bischoff Calls This WWE Star The 'Queen Of Different Than'

Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff recently commented on WWE star Rhea Ripley's career trajectory as well as her success.

Throughout the latter half of the 2010s, the Four Horsewomen — the foursome of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone in AEW) — were viewed as WWE's most reliable stars in the women's division. WWE mostly depended on them to carry the company's top championships, however, since 2020 a new wave of stars began to excel after their initial run in "WWE NXT," and one of those is Rhea Ripley, who's arguably the biggest women's wrestler in the business today.

Bischoff, on his "83 Weeks" podcast, explained how "Mami" has yet to hit her ceiling.

"I think Rhea — I'm just so excited about her because I think she's still on an upwards trajectory. I don't think she's peaked at all. I think she's still got a lot of room to grow, and I'm excited for it. She's very, very unique. You talk about 'different than, better than, less than' — she's the queen of 'different than,' and she's made it work. She's so unique. Another thing I really like about her is that she's not overexposed. She uses social media, but not to the point where you think, 'Oh, another Rhea Ripley post.' She's judicious in the way she uses social media and it really works for her."

Ripley will look to recapture her WWE Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan at Bad Blood, and if successful, it will be her third world title win since being called up to the main roster in 2021.

