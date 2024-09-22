Kurt Angle Would Rank Gunther Up There With This WWE Hall Of Famer

WWE legend Kurt Angle has praised current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther for his technical prowess inside the squared circle.

Angle, widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring technicians in WWE history, was known for his Olympic-level wrestling and ability to adapt to any opponent. His matches against the likes of Shawn Michaels, Chris Benoit, and Eddie Guerrero are still considered some of the finest technical showcases in WWE history. Angle recently made an appearance at K&S WrestleFest, where he gave a nod to another modern-day technical master, Gunther. When asked about the dominant Austrian, Angle didn't hold back in his praise.

"Oh, he's a great talent. I love his talent. He's a great technician. I wouldn't want to be in front of any of his chops though," Angle said with a laugh, acknowledging Gunther's trademark hard-hitting style.

Angle was asked whether he would have liked to face Gunther in his prime, and his answer was emphatic, revealing how highly he regards the "Ring General"'s abilities.

"Yes, yes [I'd love to have had that match in my prime]. I think it'd be a really great match. I would put it up there with Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit. I think he's really that good," said the WWE Hall of Famer.

By comparing Gunther to two of wrestling's all-time greats, Angle affirmed what many fans and critics have already begun to realize — Gunther is a special talent. Currently, the World Heavyweight Champion is engaged in a heated rivalry with Sami Zayn, the man who beat him to end his historic 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign.

