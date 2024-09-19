Backstage Rumor About Potential Creative Plans For AEW Star Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo last competed in AEW when she took on Hikaru Shida during an episode of "AEW Collision," unfortunately adding yet another loss to her record, creating a four-match losing streak. However, Purrazzo's debut was a big deal for the promotion, and it seems like AEW has major plans for her according to PWInsider.

PWInsider recently reported that there's been talk of AEW building a faction around Purrazzo. Currently, there are a number of women on the roster who haven't been utilized frequently or in a long time, like Anna Jay, Penelope Ford, or Leila Gray, who could serve as good henchwomen for the "Virtuosa" and could use some much-needed screen time with the veteran.

Purrazzo definitely has high hopes for AEW and ROH and believes a shared, all-women PPV — not unlike 2018's WWE Evolution — is inevitable. According to Purrazzo, it's the next step, not only for AEW and ROH, but for women's wrestling across the board. She also noted how many women's wrestlers there are across all of the shows Tony Khan runs and so many championships as well, which would make a major pay-per-view doable.

It remains to be seen if an all-woman pay-per-view — an idea former AEW star Jade Cargill addressed in 2022 — is in the cards, but if the aforementioned report is accurate, Purrazzo will have an opportunity to build a new faction in her division which could potentially build big enough storylines for an all-woman pay-per-view.