Deonna Purrazzo Explains The 'Next Step' For AEW Women's Division

Women's wrestling has widely progressed over the last decade, so much so that many companies are now organizing all-women's wrestling shows and pay-per-views. Two of the most notable examples are WWE's 2018 Evolution event and NWA Empowerrr, which was spearheaded by veteran performer Mickie James. During a recent interview with "She Digressed," James' former rival Deonna Purrazzo was asked about the possibility of seeing an all-women's event spotlighting the talents of All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

"I feel like that's inevitable," Purrazzo said. "That's the next step for women's wrestling across the board is to have a show that showcases all of them. There's so many of us across Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and Ring of Honor. There's so many championships that could be defended. Even Willow Nightingale is now the CMLL Women's World Champion. There's so many pieces in that pie that if they wanted to give us a two-hour special, a Battle of the Belts, a Collision that's all women, I feel like we have enough women to do that. We have enough stories to tell and championships to defend. That could absolutely be something in the future. I don't make those decisions, but I would be like 'Yes! Yes! Yes!'"

Since its inception in 2019, AEW has introduced two titles for its women's division, namely the AEW Women's Championship and the TBS Championship. ROH, which is also run by AEW President Tony Khan, also boasts two titles — that being the ROH Women's World Championship and ROH Women's World Television Championship. With the AEW women's division noticeably expanding, the likes of Saraya and Nyla Rose have suggested another idea that could elevate the company's female competitors — women's tag team titles.

