Why Saraya Wants AEW To Introduce Women's Tag Team Titles

As AEW continues to expand its women's division, Saraya believes there is room to expand its collection of championships as well. During an interview with "KTAR News," Saraya heaped praise for the progress that AEW has made toward its women's division in recent years. However, the former AEW Women's Champion insists that the company has the power to do even more.

"AEW's doing really well putting multiple female matches on the shows. I feel like we can keep doing that and I feel like we can start building the division even bigger – introduce female tag team championships," Saraya said.

As of now, the AEW women's division is centered around two titles — the TBS Championship and the AEW Women's World Championship. While Julia Hart reigns as the TBS Champion, Toni Storm is in the midst of her third run with the AEW Women's Championship. Given the increased growth of the roster, though, Saraya thinks it is reasonable to provide a sharper spotlight to the women's tag team division as well.

"It would just be really nice if as women we could have just an extra [title]. I'm not saying we should be overloaded with championships. It'd be too much at that point, but just adding a tag championship could spice things up in the division a little bit," Saraya said. "[It] gives a lot of the women starting to chase other than just the two championships."

Unfortunately for Saraya, her long-time ally Ruby Soho abandoned her during a tag team match on Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage," leaving Saraya's status in the women's tag team division up in the air.

