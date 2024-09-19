Nigel McGuinness Reveals How His Return To The Ring At AEW All In Came About

Nigel McGuinness returned to the ring during this year's AEW All In: London after 13 years since his last match, and even publicly challenged his old rival, Bryan Danielson, to a match at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam." Recently, McGuinness sat down with "TVInsider" where he answered several questions, such as how his in-ring return came about.

According to McGuinness, he was preparing for his return for 18 months after he found out that All In would take place in London again at Wembley Stadium, and that he'd have an opportunity to face Danielson again. The veteran added that he, naturally, went to the gym to get back into shape. "Arguably, I was ready for last year's Wembley. I certainly was ready for this year's. I just try to maintain as best I can really," McGuinness said.

McGuinness was also asked what Tony Khan had to say about his interest in revisiting his rivalry with Danielson, and noted that the AEW President was excited. He further described Khan as a big professional wrestling fan who studies everything in the industry. "When I jumped on his flight headed to New York to announce the first Wembley show, he mentioned it. I can't remember what I said. I think to the effect of if we get a sellout, then maybe I could dust the boots up," McGuinness recalled. He also added that he had a discussion with Khan at that time, and that he originally planned to face Danielson at Wembley. "It just took a lot longer to come to fruition than either of us thought or planned."

