Bully Ray Thinks We're Getting Closer To The End Of This WWE Faction

On recent episodes of "WWE Raw," there has been friction within the once tight-knit New Day, with Xavier Woods growing more and more frustrated with Kofi Kingston. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said there might not be any coming back from the schism.

Advertisement

"I think we've seen the next step towards the end of The New Day," Bully said. The former TNA World Champion believes the group's tension could be a good way to bring back injured star Big E, who is still recovering from a broken neck years ago. "I definitely want to see Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston come to a boil, come to a head ... and then you play Big E's music."

Ray thinks that having Big E serve as the middleman between Woods and Kingston could be a good way to generate stories, as E's loyalty can be a malleable part of any narrative. Of course, E has made it clear that recovering from his neck surgery is his number one priority, so any talk of E returning to New Day amidst the consternation is purely speculative. Whatever happens with the group, Ray doesn't think that Kofi Kingston will ever be the bad guy in the feud.

Advertisement

"I think Xavier Woods has more heel tendencies in him than Kofi," Bully said. "I don't think people would hate Kofi as easily as they can hate Woods. And if you know Woods personally .. .there's definitely a heel lurking beneath the surface."

Ray agrees with Woods' on-screen character in the idea that sticking with The New Day has perhaps softened the two hard-nosed fighters, but believes that fans will be more likely to cheer Kingston regardless.



If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.