WWE's Rhea Ripley Reflects On Relationship With Damian Priest

Since being called up to the main roster in 2021, both Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley have found success in their singles careers, and as a faction in The Judgment Day. However, their onscreen relationship is actually not that far off from their backstage relationship, as Ripley and Priest have been friends since their early days together wrestling in "WWE NXT."

Speaking with "The Wrestling Classic," Ripley went into further detail about her friendship with Priest, and shared how she first met him on the developmental brand.

"Priest and I have been friends for a long, long time. Even it goes back to 'NXT.' When he first joined, he was such a big deal. It's bad, because I didn't really watch American indies, so I didn't know who he was, but everyone was so ecstatic that he was there and they were like, oh, friends of him already. I was like, damn, I want to be friends with this guy ... We just bonded over a whole bunch of stuff and he's a goofy dude. As much as he doesn't like to say it, he's a goofy dude and I'm pretty goofy too. We're just two goofballs together."

