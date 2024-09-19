WWE's Rhea Ripley Reflects On Relationship With Damian Priest
Since being called up to the main roster in 2021, both Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley have found success in their singles careers, and as a faction in The Judgment Day. However, their onscreen relationship is actually not that far off from their backstage relationship, as Ripley and Priest have been friends since their early days together wrestling in "WWE NXT."
Speaking with "The Wrestling Classic," Ripley went into further detail about her friendship with Priest, and shared how she first met him on the developmental brand.
"Priest and I have been friends for a long, long time. Even it goes back to 'NXT.' When he first joined, he was such a big deal. It's bad, because I didn't really watch American indies, so I didn't know who he was, but everyone was so ecstatic that he was there and they were like, oh, friends of him already. I was like, damn, I want to be friends with this guy ... We just bonded over a whole bunch of stuff and he's a goofy dude. As much as he doesn't like to say it, he's a goofy dude and I'm pretty goofy too. We're just two goofballs together."
Joining The Judgment Day together
Ripley also expressed how instrumental Priest was when they first joined The Judgment Day, as she felt intimidated working with WWE Hall Of Famer Edge due to being a fan of his growing up.
"When Edge came to me talking about The Judgement Day, knowing that Priest was in, it was pretty much a solid choice for me. I was like, okay, I'm down 100 percent. I loved Edge growing up, but I was also very terrified of being with someone that I looked up to so much. So having Priest there, he's like my comfort person. He makes me feel good. He makes me feel comfortable. I know he's always going to be there for me."
Ripley continued to explain that anytime she's nervous or feels like she's going to slip up, Priest has always been there to support her. The Terror Twins' most recent match together was a mixed tag team contest at August's Bash in Berlin PLE, where they defeated Dominik Mysterio and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.
