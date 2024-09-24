Nigel McGuinness Responds To Wembley Stadium Crowd Reaction To His AEW All In Return

During this year's AEW All In pay-per-view, Nigel McGuinness made a resounding return to in-ring competition in his hometown of London. The veteran hadn't stepped into the ring since 2011, and many fans — especially those in London — were ecstatic to see him back in action.

The fan response wasn't missed by McGuinness, who commented on it during a recent interview with "TVInsider."

"It was incredible. It was a surreal moment. The whole world seems like a different universe than it was before," he said, recalling the moment he stepped out onto the stage.

McGuinness noted that the moment has since changed his entire perspective and admitted that he had no idea what reaction he would get or even if anyone would recognize him after all the years. The AEW commentator further recalled feeling a sense of euphoria and emotion as the crowd recognized him and realized that he wasn't there to address them but to compete.

"I got swept up in it. If I had any nerves or anxiety beforehand, they were blown away once I get that reaction," he stated. "They were with me for the journey. It changed my life forever."

McGuinness isn't slowing down anytime soon, and plans to revisit his old rivalry with Bryan Danielson, who he challenged publicly during the September 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite." If the AEW World Champion accepts the challenge, the two men will go head-to-head at AEW Grand Slam, and recreate moments from yesteryear that their hardcore fans will adore them for.