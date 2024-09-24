AEW's Lee Moriarty On Where He Wants Career To Be In Five Years

ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty has been tipped as one of the brightest young stars in professional wrestling for several years. While he has put in strong performances in AEW against the likes of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and CM Punk, Moriarty is still looking for that big breakthrough moment in AEW that can take him to the next level.

During a recent appearance on Monteasy's "Musicology" podcast, Moriarty was asked about his goals for the next five years. While he has big things in mind, the ROH Pure Champion is in no rush to achieve them.

"I definitely want to be AEW World Champion, I definitely want to be a world champion," Moriarty said. "I have so many aspirations in professional wrestling, and the way that I set my goals ... it's interesting because it's not necessarily long-term. The long-term goals I do have are broad, but it's just an individualistic goal. So, like, my big goal is to wrestle in Japan one day, that's a goal I don't put a time limit on it, that's just something I want to do at some point. The Ring of Honor Pure Championship is a goal I had and I went there ... the World Championship, the TNT Championship, the Continental Championship, all these things are goals I have."

Moriarty explained that the reason he doesn't like to put a time limit on his goals and aspirations is because he would put unnecessary pressure on himself in a moment when he might not be ready to strive for his goal. He would rather not put a time limit on creating art and would prefer to let the art be the best version of himself.

