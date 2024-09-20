Video: Willow Nightingale Documents AEW All In 2024 Experience

At AEW All In, Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway on the Zero Hour pre-show. In the week leading up to this, Nightingale participated in a special project. Footage of this project has now been released by The Players' Tribune, showing Nightingale filming her journey to All In, which emanated from Wembley Stadium in London, England, via camcorder.

Nightingale's short film starts in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 21, as Nightingale mentions that she has been busy sewing some outfits in her hotel room. Hours later in the daylight, Nightingale can be seen sitting alongside several AEW colleagues in a shuttle bus that is transporting them to the site of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" tapings in Cardiff, Wales. Upon the bus' arrival at the Utilita Arena Cardiff, Nightingale provides viewers with a glimpse into the backstage area as she prepares her makeup and nails for her "Collision" match against Harley Cameron.

"Harley Cameron and I are next and I'm excited, but I really wasn't nervous until this match before is going out," Nightingale said alongside the backstage monitors, "and now I'm like [screaming]." The match in reference was a trios competition pitting The Conglomeration (Kyle O'Reilly, Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy) against The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Roderick Strong). Following her respective victory over Cameron, Nightingale thanked the Cardiff crowd for their "lovely" reactions.

.@willowwrestles gives us a glimpse into her first time wrestling in the U.K. — this is @AEW All In London 2024, camcorder style. 📹✨ pic.twitter.com/grenukvEBZ — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) September 19, 2024

Flashing forward to the day of AEW All In, Nightingale walks around an empty Wembley Stadium, noting that she was more nervous for AEW's television tapings than All In itself. Nightingale then briefly shows off her AEW Zero Hour match makeup and ring gear before panning to a now filled and "chaotic" Wembley Stadium.

"I feel good and terrible all at once, but I did it. And so that is crazy," Nightingale said in the closing scene, following her win alongside Ishii.