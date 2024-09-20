AEW's Kyle Fletcher Opens Up About Living & Working With Will Ospreay

AEW International Champion Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher have a history together, both in and out of the ring, that may lead them to victory over the Young Bucks at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" and capture the World Tag Team Championship. Fletcher recently spoke with "The Outerhaven" about the influence Ospreay has had on his career. Fletcher explained that he became a fan of Ospreay's when he started training in Australia, when Ospreay was challenging for the PROGRESS Championship in the UK.

"I think that was a big reason why I fell in love with the UK scene, which obviously led to me moving there when I turned 18 and going through the independents there," Fletcher explained. "Then when I got to the UK ... every time he was in the ring, I made sure to watch it, because I was in awe of what he could do. Then finally, when I got to get in the ring with him, I learned so much from him." Fletcher explained that in 2021, Ospreay offered him a spare room in his home. He said that's because Australia was still in COVID-related lockdowns, and they wanted to get back in the wrestling scene. Fletcher said he learned more about Ospreay as a person while living under his roof.

"I think that has had the biggest influence on making me want to become a better person in general," he said. "I want to treat people better, I want to act a certain way because I see him acting this way. So I think it goes much further than in the ring, I think he's had an influence on the man I am today, and I could not be more grateful for that."

