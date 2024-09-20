WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Opens Up About Sons, Jey & Jimmy Uso

In the nearly 15 years since Jey and Jimmy Uso made their WWE debut, they have become one of the most decorated tag teams in company history, while also finding recent singles success throughout the epic Bloodline saga, with both brothers fulfilling their goal of wrestling each other at WrestleMania. Despite being eight-time WWE Tag Team Champions and possible future Hall of Famers, Jey and Jimmy's father Rikishi has revealed that wrestling wasn't the initial career path for his sons. Speaking with "Monopoly Events," Rikishi explained that football was the primary plan for the Usos, as he felt there was enough family members within the Samoan Dynasty who had already taken up professional wrestling.

Advertisement

"You always pray that your kids listen, and you're able to give them the tools that they can't see or been through. Especially you're coming into my business, something that I've done all my life, and that wasn't the plan. The plan was for these boys to go play NFL football. I felt like we had enough uh Samoan Dynasty bloodline in the business all the way from my uncles Afa and Sika, High Chief Peter Maivia, to The Rock, Yokozuna. I was like damn it enough ... I'm going to support your decision, but it's not going to be easy, you're not going to get any favoritism from me. You're going to go out there, you're going to do the work."

Rikishi continued to explain how he's proud of both Jey and Jimmy, but just wanted them to learn in the early stages of their career that the wrestling business is not easy, it's time consuming and requires patience.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Monopoly Events" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.