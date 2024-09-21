Notes On Who Put Together Cinematic Cody Rhodes/Roman Reigns WWE SmackDown Segment

New reports have indicated who put together Friday's face-off between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes aired during "WWE SmackDown." Ahead of the two-time WrestleMania rivals' temporary team up against The Bloodline at Bad Blood, Reigns and Rhodes met in the middle of the former's alma mater, Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, to talk things through.

Advertisement

Per PWInsider, the well-received video package was shot earlier in the week with Jeremy Borash, "WWE NXT" Senior Director of Content and Development, on hand to produce. Borash has reportedly become CCO Triple H's go-to for on-location segments, and continued his own working relationship with Director of Character Development Rob Fee also on-scene for the filming, as they have done for other projects and segments of late.

In a follow-up, PWInsider further reported that despite Reigns losing his "Wiseman" within storyline, Paul Heyman was also "intricately involved" in the segment with personal direction to the talent for the scene. Reigns was absent from "SmackDown" in itself aside from the segment, while Rhodes would appear following the main event to save Kevin Owens from a beating at the hands of The Bloodline. Owens was also shown to be watching the segment between Rhodes and Reigns, teasing his unhappiness at the idea of the foes teaming together, and that became the central theme of Rhodes' save as KO stood behind him with a steel chair in hand. The turn never came, however, with the show ending with a reluctant acceptance of the help.

Advertisement