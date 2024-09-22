WWE's Seth Rollins Ejected From Colts/Bears Game In Indianapolis

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins and Football have a complicated, thorny relationship, made even more difficult by today's Chicago Bears' loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as well as a modicum of on-field humiliation for the former WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins was knocked onto the field by former Colts Wide Reciever Ty Hilton. Furious, Rollins was then ejected from the field, much to the Colts-friendly crowd's delight. This week's "WWE Raw" is in Ontario, CA, but the red brand will be in Indiana on September 30, meaning there could be more between the former world champion and the former Colt. WWE has been doing numerous crossovers with other sports, such as Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Halliburton, who oversaw the contract signing between NXT Champion Ethan Page and Trick Williams ahead of their October 1 NXT Title match in Chicago, IL.

THIS MAN SETH ROLLINS JUST FELL OUT THE STANDS AT THE BEARS GAME LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO#DaBears pic.twitter.com/0MTBYdMAVY — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 22, 2024

Rollins has been absent from "Raw," suffering the effects of an attack by "Big" Bronson Reed, who repeatedly Tsunami'd Rollins on "Raw" recently. Rollins will be on WWE programming for the foreseeable future. Rollins's contract with WWE was set to expire in June but the company re-signed him to a multi-year deal earlier this summer, as the company has been doing more and more with top talent. Before his hiatus, Rollins suffered a knee injury in January, which led to him working a lessened schedule through WrestleMania, where the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion was dethroned by Drew McIntyre, who was then swiftly dethroned by Money In The Bank briefcase holder Damian Priest.