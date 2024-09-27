WWE's Bianca Belair Discusses Changing The Narrative With Representation

Bianca Belair has been vocal about the importance of representation in WWE, and she has spoken with pride about being a beacon for black women wrestlers.

During her recent conversation on the "Battleground Podcast," Belair was asked about the impact she wants to leave on the pro wrestling industry and the current landscape for women of color in professional wrestling.

Advertisement

"I feel like I came to WWE at an amazing time. A lot of women came to WWE before me that laid that foundation, where I was able to walk in — I feel like it was ... I was able to walk in and not have to ask, just be me unapologetically, and just go about the way that I wanted to go about it, and be very intentional with representation," she said.

The former women's champion expressed her pride in being able to be an inspiration and a trailblazer for women wrestlers of color.

"I've had the honor of being the first of a lot of things, and that's amazing, and I think that we have to celebrate those firsts. But I feel like I'm so ready to start changing that narrative, to where it's now becoming the norm. I think that we're heading in that direction," said Belair.

Advertisement

Belair wants to ensure that the narrative doesn't suggest that success for a black woman in wrestling is rare. She highlighted how there were fewer black women in WWE when she joined the company but stated that this is changing, naming her tag team partner Jade Cargill, along with Naomi, Michin, and Kayden Carter, as a few of the black women on the main roster, while there are several other talented stars on "WWE NXT" as well. She added that she has set many records in WWE but wants other wrestlers of color to succeed and carry the baton as well.