WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Discusses Relationship With Vince McMahon

Ahead of the release of Netflix's documentary series "Mr. McMahon," all the while the lawsuit alleging sex trafficking and abuse against Vince McMahon by former WWE employee Janel Grant rages on, many wrestlers are sharing their opinions of the former CEO. Mick Foley recently shared his thoughts about his former boss and allegations against him, and fellow Hall of Famer Rikishi was alongside him during a Q&A session at Northern Ireland Comic-Con. Rikishi, who is currently under a Legends deal, spoke about his family's long relationship with the McMahons.

"I thank him for the opportunity of giving a bunch of guys from the island of Samoa, this small place, to be able to give us a platform to introduce our culture and our people to the world," he said. "If it wasn't for the McMahons, nobody would know who Afa and Sika was. Nobody would know who Peter Maivia, Rikishi, all the way down to Roman Reigns and the Usos. As far as the Anoa'i clan, we're forever [beside the] McMahons in WWE."

As for the Netflix documentary, which is set to address the allegations against McMahon as well as past controversies, Rikishi is reserving judgment as he respects the McMahon family. He explained that the McMahons have taken care of a lot of professional wrestlers and their families, and thanked them for taking wrestling to where it is today.

"What's happening with him now... I'll make a decision when that [documentary] comes out, but for now, I always believe in people having a second chance in life," Rikishi said. "There's always speed bumps for us to be able to learn from one another... And so at the end of the day, like Mick, I would like to keep my happy memories of the McMahons."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).