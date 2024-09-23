Eric Bischoff Is More Excited About This WWE News Than Anything Since WrestleMania 40

"WWE Saturday Night Main Event" is set to make a comeback in December. The iconic show originally premiered in 1985 on NBC, taking the place of "Saturday Night Live" for weeks when the sketch comedy series didn't air new episodes. One person looking forward to the return of the event is WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who talked about it on his "83 Weeks" podcast. Bischoff revealed that he is more excited for "SNME" than anything since WrestleMania. He called it a "cool idea" because of the nostalgia factor, noting that the market is there for older wrestling fans who now have children.

"When you've got a property that dad can sit down and enjoy, mom and dad can sit down and enjoy, because when they were kids, they watched WWF Saturday night, now you've got the same opportunity for their kids," he said. "I think from a family viewing point, this is a really brilliant mood to have a nostalgia product... If it's a nostalgia-themed show, that is throughout the show, gives a nod to the early days of WWE, I think it's going to be a phenomenal success. If that's what they do."

WWE is set to produce four total specials for NBC per year, and for "SMNE" TO be successful as one of those specials, Bischoff believes the promotion has to drive home the nostalgia factor. He said it can't just be another wrestling show with a "cute open," adding that if WWE can theme the show properly and consistently, the company will be able to build an audience for it.

