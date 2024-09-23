Mick Foley Says This AEW Star Should Have Gotten A World Title Run While In WWE

There's an argument to be made that Mick Foley is mostly remembered for his hardcore matches and his loveable personality. While Foley captured WWE World Championship, his runs were very limited, so he understands the feeling of never being positioned as the top guy. Speaking on "Monopoly Events," with Rikishi, Foley explained that the importance of collecting titles is overrated and named former WWE str Cesaro — now going by the name Claudio Castagnoli in AEW — as someone who should've had the opportunity to become World Champion.

"I held the title three times for a total of 42 days — like I was the transitional champion. I'm glad I had it, but I don't think I'd be thinking of my career as any lesser if I'd never held it, " Foley said. "Cesaro should have been given a run with the title that's because Cesaro reminded me of like the old school Jack Brisco, Dory Funk, traveling champion who could literally have a good match with anyone."

Rikishi agreed that there are plenty of other wrestlers like Cesaro who are great in-ring workers, but never had the opportunity to become World Champion. He also mentioned The Undertaker as another example of someone who didn't necessarily need the World Title due to his uniqueness of his character. Since leaving WWE, Castagnoli has held the Ring of Honor World Championship, though that one is arguably a far cry from WWE's top accolade in terms of prestige and reputation.

