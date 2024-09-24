Bronson Reed & Braun Strowman Set For Last Monster Standing Match After WWE Raw Brawl

Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman continued their never-ending clash of the titans during "WWE Raw," and they'll finally settle things for good next Monday.

On last week's show, Reed and Strowman were due to clash in a singles match, but the bout never got started, with the pair brawling through barricades and tables before both went crashing through drywall. This week, as Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan made their way into the venue, Reed and Strowman picked up where they left off as they sent one another crashing through a merch stand. Their melee reared its head later in the show too, as Reed was due to face The Miz he was ambushed by "The Monster Among Man" who clearly wasn't finished with him. Miz confronted Strowman for interrupting his match — his moment, as an earlier backstage conversation with Karrion Kross had indicated — but he was drawn into the melee by Reed. After taking Miz and several security guards out, Reed had retreated up the ramp while Strowman ascended to the top rope to stand tall.

Addressing the anarchy later on, Adam Pearce announced that the pair will look to settle their differences somewhat formally next week; it will be Braun Strowman versus Bronson Reed in a "Last Monster Standing" match.