AEW Dynamite Will Feature An Update On Swerve Strickland, Courtesy Of Prince Nana

Former AEW World Champion Swere Strickland has been MIA from AEW since his brutal steel cage match against "Hangman" Adam Page earlier this month at All Out. The former tag team champion was beaten with weapons, thrown against the cage, and stuck with syringes in the violent match, leading to Page standing victorious at the end of the violent, bloody match.

Advertisement

AEW has announced that Strickland's manager Prince Nana will appear on the upcoming "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" broadcast to update fans on Swerve's condition. The show will air live from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY, on Wednesday.

#AEWDynamite GRAND SLAM

Arthur Ashe Stadium, NY

This WEDNESDAY 9/25

8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS Since his brutal cage match at #AEWAllOut against #HangmanPage, where has Swerve Strickland been? At #AEWGrandSlam, @PrinceKingNana provides an update on @swerveconfident, this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/4KNj69Fs0B — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2024

Page hasn't quite moved on from the feud despite feuding with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, and indirectly Tony Schiavone. The former world champion was angry that Schiavone was a vocal fan of Strickland during his world title reign, and Jarrett intervened before Page could do too much damage to the legendary broadcaster. Page and Jarrett will face each other at this week's "AEW Collision," in a lumberjack strap match.

Advertisement

Strickland lost the AEW World title in August at AEW All In, though he'll have plenty of time to get the title back as he recently re-signed a multi-year deal with the company ahead of the title match with current champion Bryan Danielson. Much ado was made about Strickland's contract, as some in WWE felt it was above market price for the multi-time champion and Wembley Stadium main eventer. WWE had previously tried to sign Swerve, after releasing him in 2022.