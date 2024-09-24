Dave Meltzer Breaks Down Reports Of WWE SmackDown Moving To Three-Hour Format

There are rumors swirling that "WWE SmackDown" could be expanded to three hours in the future. According to "Wrestling Observer Radio's" Dave Meltzer, the idea makes sense.

"[A three-hour 'SmackDown' is] a scary thought there. It's one of those things ... it does make sense. If you're USA Network, of course you want the third hour," Meltzer said. "I thought [the deal] was two hours."

Meltzer and his co-host Bryan Alvarez aren't clear on whether USA Network is already paying for the third hour or if they're expecting WWE to give the network a free third hour of "SmackDown," which would mean less money for WWE.

"The idea of 'SmackDown' at $279 million for a third hour is not an increase," Meltzer said, noting that it's around what Fox was paying for the program. "They were trying to tout this as a 40 percent increase and it's not if they're going three hours."

Meltzer has been unable to confirm the third hour of "SmackDown" with WWE sources. "The basic thing was that the time of 'Raw' and the time of 'SmackDown' were absolutely being discussed," Meltzer said.

"WWE Raw" will be shortened to two hours starting in October until its extended contract on USA Network expires and the show debuts on Netflix on January 6. The length of "Raw" on Netflix is said to not be as set in stone as the lengths of broadcast TV shows, meaning the show could be as short or as long as needed, so long as the advertising requirements are met. "Raw" will still have commercial breaks on Netflix, though the breaks will likely not be as regimented as they have been on USA Network or Fox.

