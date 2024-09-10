Backstage Update On WWE Raw Shift To Two-Hour Format

Some big news emerged from last night's episode of "WWE Raw," as commentator Joe Tessitore revealed that, starting October, "Raw" would be shifting to a two hour format for the remainder of 2024. The move would see the red brand leave behind it's three hour format for the first time since 2012, and had fans wondering if this change would just be through the end of the year, or would continue when "Raw" began airing on Netflix in January 2025.

Advertisement

At least right now, the answer appears to be the latter. Commenting on the programming shift on this morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that "Raw" would revert back to three hours upon their move to Netflix. Furthermore, the shift from three hours to two was a call made by the USA Network, not by WWE, indicating the promotion was content to remain at three hours for the remainder of their USA tenure.

Further details were also provided regarding WWE's decision to remain with USA Network through the end of the year, something that wasn't always a given due to WWE's original deal with the network expiring in September. Meltzer noted that WWE had a choice on how to fill the gap between October and the start of the Netflix deal, and that the choices came down to USA and the Peacock streaming service, which currently houses WWE's video library. Ultimately, Peacock's unwillingness to pay extra led to WWE's short-term deal to remain with USA. As for the next three weeks, "Raw" will continue to air in its usual three hour block.

Advertisement