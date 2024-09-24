Booker T Discusses AEW's Growth, When He Thinks Things Could Change

WWE legend Booker T has talked about where AEW may be going wrong, and the things the promotion has to change moving forward.

On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the current state of AEW and where the promotion might be headed.

"I don't know, man, AEW, they got all of this money backing them with Tony Khan, but how they bring guys in, like a Takeshita, like a Will Ospreay with a big buildup, it seems like they just bring them in, throw them in matches, six-man [tags]," Booker said. "I don't know. To me, it seems like it's kinda counterproductive."

He detailed what he believes is necessary for AEW to reach the next level in pro wrestling.

"I think AEW's change is gonna come when more collaboration [occurs], more guys on that team, more guys in the room as far as really, really trying to come up with ideas," Booker noted. "I hear all the time that Tony Khan is coming up with all the ideas, all the storylines. I would be hard-pressed to believe that."

As AEW nears a new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), the promotion is poised for significant growth. Whether they heed Booker's advice and adopt a more collaborative approach remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the wrestling world will be watching with great interest.

