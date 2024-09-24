WWE's Trick Williams Goes Off On 'Imposter' & NXT Champ Ethan Page

Former NXT Champion Trick Williams is ready for "WWE NXT's" move to The CW, not just for the exposure it will bring the brand, but personally, for his chance to regain the title he was never pinned for. Current champion "All Ego" Ethan Page defeated Williams, Shawn Spears, and Je'Von Evans for the championship at Heatwave. Williams hit his finisher on Page, but Page fell on top of Evans to get the pin, and Spears held on to Williams, costing him the championship. Williams appeared on "Busted Open Radio" to talk about the brand's move, as well as his rematch against Page on the network debut. Williams said he thinks the former AEW talent is an "imposter" who's been "running from him."

"I ain't going to lie to you, it bothers me," he said. "He rocks [the belt] with so much pride that he's the best, baddest thing walking in the locker room, but he's running from me. I wanted this one-on-one, I wanted my rematch a long time ago. About a month ago. He's done everything in his power to keep that from happening." Williams said that Page is scared to face him man-to-man. Williams said there's one thing about him, he doesn't back down from a challenge, whether he's the best or not. Williams made it known he's okay with losing, but never okay with running.

"You can't run from the truth," he said. "If you call yourself the champion, you call yourself the guy, you're holding down the brand, then if you're the guy then be the guy. If you're scared somebody's better than you, you ain't no champ."

